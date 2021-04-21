MWD teams participate in Desert Dog competition

Advertisement

Military Working Dog Teams from the 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., competed in the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association Desert Dog Trials in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 17-18, 2021.

The competition consisted of three categories: detection, patrol and obedience.

“The purpose of this event was to bring together the best law enforcement canine programs to share experience, develop tactics and advance their training,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Reid, 355th SFS MWD trainer. “There is also the friendly competition to see who the best dogs in Arizona are.”

The handlers got the opportunity to compete alongside their counterparts in a rigorous competition to be the best.

“It gives up an opportunity to test the experience and training we have received while competing with some of the best law enforcement organizations in the world,” said Staff Sgt. Quinton Le Quieu, 355th SFS MWD handler. “Bringing home fourth place with my dog Silky really shows how great the team is.”

As the dust settled from the intense scenarios and training exercises, the defenders from the 355th SFS were able to secure third and fourth place overall in patrol and return to Davis-Monthan with the hardware to prove it.

“Competitions such as these continue to affirm the safety and security of the base and it’s most valuable resources; Airmen and their families,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Leblanc, 355th SFS kennel master.

With training and competition, Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog team continue to enhance their ability to defend the base and ensure the safety of all service members on the installation.