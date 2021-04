In observance of Month of the Military Child, the 162nd Wing is holding a Design an Aircraft Tail for military children of 162nd members 17 years and younger.

Designs must be submitted to 162.wg.public.affaires.org@us.af.mil by April 30.

Children must use the provided design template which is available on the wing app under base announcements, and at the Family Readiness office.

The winning design will be displayed at a special location on base.