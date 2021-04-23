Guard supports Pima County warehouse operations

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Army Sgt. Marcus Johnson, 2220th Transportation Company truck driver, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
U.S. Army Sgt. Marcus Johnson, 2220th Transportation Company truck driver, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ailene Rich, 162nd Operations Support Squadron aviation resource specialist, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ailene Rich, 162nd Operations Support Squadron aviation resource specialist, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
U.S. Army Spc. Richard Winstead, 158th Infantry Regiment infantryman, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)