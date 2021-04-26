355th MDG moves to Phase Two of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Advertisement

The 355th Medical Group advanced to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 23, 2021.

Moving to Phase 2 opens up the opportunity to administer the vaccine to a broader populace.

“Anyone age-appropriate can receive the vaccine now,” said Capt. Jonathan Mandabach, 355th MDG Immunization Clinic medical director. “For Pfizer that’s 16 and above, and for Moderna that’s 18 and above.”

Now that Phase 2 is active, the 355th MDG is in the process of opening up more days of mass vaccine administration.

“Normally we’ve been administering 300-400 vaccines per day,” Mandabach said. “We’re slowly ramping up our active days for administering vaccines and if the demand is still there then we’ll keep going.”

In addition to the increased availability, the 355th MDG is preparing to implement a new system to schedule vaccinations.

“The Defense Health Agency is developing an electronic sign-up app that you do not need to be on a government computer to access,” Mandabach said. “It will allow you to pick your location and the day you would like to receive the vaccine. It also does not take away from just calling to schedule an appointment.”

Prioritized Department of Defense personnel are highly encouraged to take the voluntary vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Davis-Monthan: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/