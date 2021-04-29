Guard assists Tohono O’odham Nation with food, supply distribution

(Army National Guard photographs by Sgt. Laura Bauer)
Spec. Luis Meja, a Military Policeman with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 885th MP Company, moves a palet stacked with supplies at a distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Representatives from each of the 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation came to pick up food and supplies to distribute throughout their communities.
Spc. Isaac Corralez, a combat engineer with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 819th Engineer Company, operates a forklift to load supplies onto trucks at a distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Representatives from each of the 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation came to pick up food and supplies to distribute throughout their communities.
Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Nicholas McCormick, a military policeman with the 860th MP Company, and Spc. Nicholas Honkonen, a motor transport operator with the 2220th Transportation Co., work together to load a truck with meat and produce at a food distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Sells is one of 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation. Representatives from each district drive to the Sells location to pick up food to distribute in their own district.
Spc. Nicholas McCormick, a military policeman with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 860th MP Company, loads a truck with meat and produce at a food distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Sells is one of 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation. Representatives from each district drive to the Sells location to pick up food to distribute in their own district.
Soldiers from the Arizona Army National Guard load a vehicle with supplies at a distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Sells is one of 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation reservation. Representatives from each district drove to the Sells location to pick up food to distribute in their own district.