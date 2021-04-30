Advertisement

INDIAN OCEAN — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jerrick Aldor, from Tuscon, Ariz., watches an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.