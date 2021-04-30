USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
INDIAN OCEAN — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jerrick Aldor, from Tuscon, Ariz., watches an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

Culinary Specialist Seaman James Foppe, a native of Tuscon, Ariz., makes waffle batter for Sunday Brunch aboard Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57). Lake Champlain is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Marilu Veloria)
U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Aaron W. Esparza flies a UH-1Y Venom helicopter over Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 20, 2021. Marine Light Attack Squadron (HMLA) 269 and other squadrons assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 29 are training to integrate with and support various Marine ground units as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 3-21. SLTE is a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations. MAG-29 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)
U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kendrick Laseter, from Tucson, Ariz., folds metal bands during a mail call in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 8, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
