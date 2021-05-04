Committed to Family and Country

Being a service member, a parent, and a spouse can be difficult, especially if your spouse doesn’t understand how flexible you have to be to serve your country. For one couple, they are now connected on a deeper level.

During the April 2021 Unit Training Assembly, the 924th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., congratulated Reserve Citizen Airman Master Sgt. David Hart on his reenlistment and simultaneously welcomed his wife, Jennifer, into the unit as she stood beside her husband and raised her right hand to enlist for the first time.

Master Sgt. Hart is the 924th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight superintendent, leading 21 Airmen in the repair and overhaul of 221 A-10 Thunderbolt II engines valued at $1.9 billion dollars. He manages the propulsion Repair Network Integration program, and maintains the engine health of fleet for 83 A-10s in support of Air Combat Command’s largest Flying Hour Program.

“Sergeant David Hart is one of the most committed and dedicated members of the 924th Fighter Group,” said Chief Master Sgt. Henry S. May, 924th FG superintendent.” As one of the original members of the 924th, Sergeant Hart has provided a stabilizing influence through every challenge and change the unit has undergone.”

In the beginning of his career, Sergeant Hart served six years on active duty at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., switching to the reserve in 2009, maintaining the same job, Aerospace Propulsion Craftsman.

In 2012, Sergeant Hart married his wife, Jennifer, and three years later they welcomed their daughter Chloe Ann-Marie Hart.

“There are many things that have changed in the military over the years, but one thing that has not changed is the sacrifice and hardship endured by military families,” May said.

As she debated her decision, Airman Hart spoke with her husband about the culture and benefits the Air Force Reserve. He believes his service had just a slight effect on her joining even as she considers it as “a little later than most”.

“I respect his commitment, hard work, and dedication to his career and look forward to pursuing my own,” Airman Hart said. “My driving motivation to enlist was to impress upon our daughter that anything is achievable when you put your mind to it. I believe the benefits of joining will be beneficial not only financially but mentally. I hope to instill a stronger confidence in myself and my abilities.”

The unit proudly welcomes Airman Hart with open arms.

“Despite the challenges of being a mother and military spouse, she chose to serve,” May said.” This situation is unique to our unit as Jennifer Hart is the first unit spouse, to my knowledge, to initially enlist after her husband has been enlisted and serving over the course of his career. Being able to enlist together with her husband’s reenlistment enabled both Jennifer and David Hart to experience the unique bond of military, and matrimony.”

Sergeant Hart is very supportive of his wife’s commitment to her country and can’t wait to see her thrive.

“I am proud of her enlistment,” Sergeant Hart said. “I look forward to seeing what she will bring to our already great 924th FG. She is a very smart and driven person. I believe she will bring a lot not only to the plans, scheduling, and documentation side but the 924th as a whole.”

As with any job there is a risk of conflict of interest but the leadership of the 924th FG has taken steps to support the husband and wife.

“Although both members of the Hart family will be serving in the same Fighter Group, they will work for separate organizations,” May said.” The Harts will have separate commanders, as well as other layers of leadership between them, to preserve the integrity of their positions and the organization.”