COVID-19 vaccine available to all DoD eligible

The 355th Medical Group advanced to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base April 23.

Moving to Phase 2 opens the opportunity to administer the vaccine to a broader populace.

“Anyone age-appropriate can receive the vaccine now,” said Capt. Jonathan Mandabach, 355th MDG Immunization Clinic medical director. “For Pfizer that’s 16 and above and for Moderna that’s 18 and above.”

Now that Phase 2 is active, the 355th MDG is in the process of opening more days of mass vaccine administration.

“Normally we’ve been administering 300-400 vaccines per day,” Mandabach said. “We’re slowly ramping up our active days for administering vaccines and if the demand is still there then we’ll keep going.”

In addition to the increased availability, the 355th MDG has implement a new system to schedule vaccinations at: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX.

“The Defense Health Agency has developed an electronic sign-up app that you do not need to be on a government computer to access,” Mandabach said. “It allows you to pick your location and the day you would like to receive the vaccine. It also does not take away from just calling to schedule an appointment.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call the 355th MDG appointment line at (520) 228-2778 and select option one three times.

The Department of Defense remains committed to protecting our Airmen, Guardians, civilian employees and families by expanding availability of the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine to all DoD eligible.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Davis-Monthan: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/.