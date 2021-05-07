Enhancing Airmen’s capabilities

Advertisement

The 355th Wing held a multi-capable Airmen training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26-30, 2021.

This training was part of an ongoing effort to develop multi-capable Airmen as the Dynamic Wing is continues to lead the Air Force in preparation for agile combat employment against near-peer adversaries.

“The 355th Wing is on the leading edge of the effort to develop how we will fight in the future,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephen Baker, 355th Security Forces Squadron chief of weapons and tactics. “Multi-capable Airmen is how the wing is getting after preparing for the way we expect to deploy in the future using agile combat employment and dynamic forward adaptive basing concepts to operate in contested and austere environments.”

80 Airmen from various career fields were trained on skills critical to mission success downrange, including but not limited to: tactical combat casualty care, base build-up, radio communication, CBRNE and base security. This was the fifth iteration of this course, which has produced over 300 qualified multi-capable Airmen across the wing.

“This course was interesting because we trained on things that we usually learn separately all at once, so we got to see it in a more realistic, big picture setting,” said Senior Airman Tyler Priest, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft mechanic. “I feel like it was really beneficial that we got to do this with other career fields too so we are all on the same page. No matter who we are with, our wingmen know what to do to accomplish the mission.”

The Dynamic Wing continues pressing forward and accelerating change in order to prepare to deter and defeat any near-peer adversary that may arise. This is possible through the effort to continue developing ACE, DFAB, and most importantly, the multi-capable Airmen.

“Our leadership is giving us great support to continue to develop and perfect this training as we move forward, which is greatly beneficial as we look to continue integrating these trained Airmen into bigger exercises such as Bushwhacker and Mobility Guardian,” Baker said. “We are looking forward to continuing to get Airmen trained and ready to go as we ensure we are ready for tomorrow’s fight.”