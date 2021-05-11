Arizona Guard assists active component with vaccinations of service members, dependents

Senior Airman Carmen Gerda, 162nd Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a service member at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Air National Guard Senior Airman Zachary Reddick, 162nd Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, applies a bandage after administering the COVID-19 vaccination to a service member at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz., May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents.
Airman 1st Class Blake Ellis, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron, outpatient records technician, checks-in a service member before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Tech. Sgt. Suzanne Nelson, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron, immunizations non-commisioned officer in charge, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccination to be administered by members of the Arizona National Guard to service members and their dependents at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Airman 1st Class Samantha Gomez, 162nd Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a military dependent at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)