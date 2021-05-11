Arizona Guard assists active component with vaccinations of service members, dependents

Advertisement

Arizona Air National Guard Senior Airman Zachary Reddick, 162nd Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, applies a bandage after administering the COVID-19 vaccination to a service member at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz., May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents.