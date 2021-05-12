AF Personnel Center command chief visits Davis-Monthan

Chief Master Sgt. Ben Hoglund, Air Force Personnel Center command chief, briefs Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 10, 2021. Hoglund spoke on how AFPC is accelerating change by constantly bettering programs, such as the Exceptional Family Member Program, to best take care of Airmen and their families.
U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ben Hoglund, Air Force Personnel Center command chief, briefs Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 10, 2021. Hoglund spoke on how AFPC is accelerating change by constantly bettering programs, such as the Exceptional Family Member Program, to best take care of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
