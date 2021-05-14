A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance

Members of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team perform maintenance on an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Maintenance is performed on the teams’ aircraft daily and after every flight to ensure pilot and flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arron Canady, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs maintenance on an A-10 hydraulics system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Canady was performing the maintenance to alleviate air from the hydraulic system to prevent lack of hydraulic pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Aircraft hydraulic fluid empties onto a bucket at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. The fluid was emptied from an A-10 Thunderbolt II while undergoing routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arron Canady, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs maintenance on an A-10 hydraulics system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Maintainers are charged to keep aircraft in good standing, pre and post-flight, to ensure pilot safety when flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)