AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Spec. Albert Leotta, 258th Engineer Company, horizontal construction engineer, prepares COVID-19 vaccination cards to be given to patients after the vaccination is administered in Why, Ariz., May 11, 2021. The Arizona National Guard partnered with the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide vaccinations to tribal members and to also act as translators for the predominantly Spanish speaking community.
Pvt. Alyssa Hovland, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a tribal member of the Tohono O’odham Nation in Why, Ariz., May 11, 2021. The Arizona National Guard partnered with the tribe to provide vaccinations and to also act as translators for the predominantly Spanish speaking community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Staff Sgt. Norma Mena, 162nd Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technician, medically screens a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation before the COVID-19 vaccination is provided in Why, Ariz., May 11, 2021. The Arizona National Guard partnered with the tribe to provide vaccinations and to also act as translators for the predominantly Spanish speaking community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
