Bushwhacker 21-02 Kickoff

The 355th Wing is conducting Exercise Bushwhacker 21-02, the fourth iteration of Dynamic Wing concept exercises, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and Volk Field, Wisc., May 13-17, 2021.

This exercise proves that the Dynamic Wing is combat ready as it continues to lead the Air Force in readiness for the high-end fight. The wing is building an operational edge by ensuring the ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control.

“The wing continues to build off of previous initiatives, including multi-capable Airmen training, to make sure that we are as prepared as possible for potential future conflicts,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Pearce, 48th Rescue Squadron commander. “In doing this, we strengthen and expand our capability to effectively deter and, if necessary, defeat a near-peer adversary.”

The wing is working towards U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr.’s charge to accelerate change by training Multi-Capable Airmen to compete, deter and win the high-end fight. This is accomplished by accounting for the ambiguity and uncertainty expected in future conflicts as they learn to become more lethal, agile and resilient.

“Readiness is something the wing is continually works to improve,” Pearce said. “Our ability to adapt and prepare for tomorrow’s fight is pivotal in accomplishing the rescue and attack missions that we are tasked with.”

By ensuring the wing’s ability to wield combat rescue and attack airpower, it ensures the operational advantage needed to successfully outthink, outmaneuver and outfight our nation’s enemies.