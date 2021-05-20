Vaccine update!

Advertisement

The 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for all empaneled beneficiaries ages 12 and older on walk-in and appointment bases, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation.

For beneficiaries 12-17 years old:

Walk-ins are welcomed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Base Theater.

Appointments can be also be scheduled on these days by calling the appointment line (520-228-2778) or using the online scheduling assistance located on the dm.af.mil COVID-19 webpage.

For beneficiaries 18 and older:

Walk-ins are welcomed Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Base Theater.

Appointments can be also be scheduled on these days by calling the appointment line (520-228-2778) or using the online scheduling assistance located on the dm.af.mil COVID-19 webpage.