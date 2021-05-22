Bushwhacker 21-02/Mobility Guardian 2021

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis by two C-17 Globemaster IIIs at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisc., May 18, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that trains dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat near-peer adversaries.
An Airman from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron pulls straps over cargo at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 18, 2021. The 355th Wing deployed to several contingency locations during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid mobility exercise, in order to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing concept in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
A group of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs sit on the flightline at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 18, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Air Combat Command’s Bushwhacker 21-02 and Air Mobility Command’s Mobility Guardian 2021 exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
A C-17 Globemaster III takes off at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 18, 2021. The 355th Wing deployed to Volk Field to participate in Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command and supported by Air Combat Command’s Bushwhacker 21-02. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
Airmen from the 355th Wing board a C-17 Globemaster III during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 18, 2021. The 355th Wing deployed to K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Michigan, shortly after arriving at Volk Field in order to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world, and establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)