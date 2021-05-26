354th at Young Tactical Landing Site

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II performs a low approach at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisc., May 21, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted in austere and contested locations to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s operational edge in uncertain and ambiguous situations.
Senior Airman Christian Moran-Rudd, 355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors wind speed at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. The 355th OSS deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing’s dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deland Reed, 354th Fighter Squadron dedicated crew chief, moves a ladder in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that utilizes dynamic force and agile combat employment in order to successfully establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
A group of Airmen from the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit stand next to tents at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. The 354th AMU deployed to an unpaved landing zone in order to recover A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft after landing during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise set in austere locations as a means of testing operational readiness under the Dynamic Wing concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
Senior Airman Christian Moran-Rudd, 355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, clears an A-10 Thunderbolt II for a low approach at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. The 355th OSS deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise used to pursue the Dynamic Wing concept, strengthening dynamic force and agile combat employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)