Newly installed sunshades at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., will protect both Airmen and aircraft of the 162nd Wing from the desert sun and heat.

The sunshades were installed just in time for summer.

“These new sunshades protect the number one asset, the Airmen who work out here, from the heat, heat exhaustion and rain,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bentley, 162nd Wing electrician. “They also give the flight line a much more professional look. It makes you proud to work here.”