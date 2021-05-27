Memorial Day in Arizona

Advertisement

Many locations throughout Arizona will be hosting Memorial Day ceremonies.

And because of recent guidance from the Veterans Administration, cemeteries nationwide will again be hosting flag placement on gravesites.

Here’s a list of national and veterans’ cemeteries in Arizona.

If flag placing and/or ceremonies services are not listed, please contact the cemetery for more information.

National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is located at 23029 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix. The cemetery is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and Memorial Day.

Volunteers have been placing U.S. flags on gravesites all week.

There will not be in in-person Memorial Day ceremony this year, but the cemetery is hosting a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast on social media.

For more information, call 480-513-3600 or visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/nmca.asp.

Prescott National Cemetery

The Prescott National Cemetery is located at 500 Highway 89 North, in Prescott.

Volunteers will be placing U. S. flags on gravesites beginning at 8 a.m., May 29. There is no ceremony scheduled for Memorial Day (May 31), but the cemetery will be open to visitors.

For more information, call 480-513-3600.

Southern Arizona Veterans’ Cemetery

The Southern Arizona Veteran’s Cemetery is located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista.

On Saturday, May 29, at 8 a.m., volunteers are needed to place U.S. flags on gravesites at the cemetery. Volunteers should bring a one foot measuring device and a hammer to tap the flags into the ground. Volunteers are encouraged to wear mask and practice social distancing.

For more information, call 520-458-7144

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana

The Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana is located at 15950 N Luckett Road in Marana.

Flag placement is scheduled for 7 a.m., Friday, May 28. There were also be a virtual Memorial Day ceremony that will livestreamed via the cemeteries Facebook page at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 520-638-4869.

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo

The Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo is located at 14317 Veterans Drive in Bellemont.

For more information, call 928-214-3473.