Red Flag-Rescue 2021

Capt. Art “Junior” Lomibao, 41st Rescue Squadron HH-60W pilot, gives a pre-flight mission brief during exercise Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13, 2021. Red Flag-Rescue is a simulated joint force combat training exercise designed to provide realistic combat search and rescue training in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments to the Air Force and allied partners.