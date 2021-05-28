Red Flag-Rescue 2021

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)
Capt. Art “Junior” Lomibao, 41st Rescue Squadron HH-60W pilot, gives a pre-flight mission brief during exercise Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13, 2021. Red Flag-Rescue is a simulated joint force combat training exercise designed to provide realistic combat search and rescue training in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments to the Air Force and allied partners.
A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, completes an air-to-air refueling with a HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona over Arizona, May 13, 2021. The mission of the HH-60W helicopter is to conduct day or night combat search and rescue to recover isolated personnel, civil search and rescue, medical evacuations, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, security cooperation/aviation advisory, NASA space flight support, and rescue command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)
A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 17, 2021. The 41st RQS brought its HH-60Ws to participate in Red Flag-Rescue 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)
A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II, assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, refuels midair over Arizona, May 13, 2021. The new HH-60Ws feature advanced and improved defensive systems, vulnerability reduction, hover performance, electrical capacity, avionics, cooling, weapons, cyber-security, environmental and net-centric requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross.)