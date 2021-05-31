VA National Cemeteries no longer restricting gathering sizes at committal memorial services

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at headstones as part of Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 23, 2019. For more than 55 years, soldiers from the Old Guard have honored our nation’s fallen heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites for service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Within four hours, over 1,000 soldiers place 245,000 flags in front of every headstone and Columbarium and niche wall column. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration lifted all restrictions on gathering sizes at committal and memorial services in VA national cemeteries effective May 26, 2021.

Earlier, the NCA announced it had adjusted its rules for visitors and staff members in accordance with the CDC’s new guidance, Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People. Fully vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks and physically distance themselves while at a national cemetery.

Consistent with the new CDC guidance, NCA still requires persons who are not fully vaccinated to practice the safety procedures recommended by the CDC — such as wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing — while visiting a cemetery or attending a service.

For more information, visit the NCA website, https://wwww.cem.va.gov or contact your local national cemetery.

