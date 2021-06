Advertisement

“The best part about being on the COVID-19 mission is helping the community and re-supplying people with essential needs for their day to day lives. I never thought I would be helping my neighbors and the community like this. I am very proud to be serving in the Arizona National Guard.” — U.S. Army National Guard Spec. Roberto Gudino, Supply Specialist with the 2220th Transportation Company, has been activated in support of the COVID-19 mission since January 2021.