Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – June 2021

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! The 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan AFB hosted its first-ever Advanced Designated Marksman Course. “Precision marksmen are an invaluable force multiplier that have historically had a greater mission impact than units much larger in size,” said Senior Airman Luis A. Padilla-Braun, 355th SFS Patrolman. This was the first course of its kind at Davis-Monthan and it produced four qualified Advanced Designated Marksman teams. We have full coverage of this story and much more news for you, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/vcep/

Here are some more highlights from our June issue:

Reservists from 924th FG bring home Hawgsmoke silver medal: page 2

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight helps keep Tucson safe: page 2

Photo feature: A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team: pages 4 & 5

Multi-capable Airmen prepare for the high-end fight: page 6

Red Flag-Rescue 21-1 exercise in Playas: page 7

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting June 4th.