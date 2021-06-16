309th AMARG welcomes new commander

Col. Neil O. Aurelio took command of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during a change of command ceremony June 11, 2021.

Aurelio has served 23 years in the Air Force and is coming from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where he served as the Director of Safety for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center since June 2020.

“I consider myself fortunate to be able to say that with this assignment, I will have experienced weapons systems acquisitions and sustainment across the entire lifecycle,” said Aurelio. “With this background, I am excited to discover and realize new potential for the Strategic Airpower Reserve that is AMARG.”

As commander, Aurelio will lead a team of 800 personnel in accomplishing AMARG’s mission of aerospace storage and preservation, parts reclamation, regeneration, depot-level maintenance overflow and aircraft disposal.

“AMARG stands side by side with our host Wing, our fellow mission partners, and community supporters in supporting the National Defense Strategy and ensuring Team Davis-Monthan remains the premier installation for the city of Tucson, the state of Arizona, and for the United States Air Force,” Aurelio said.

Command of the group was relinquished from Col. Jennifer Barnard who served as the commander since August 2017. Barnard is going to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio to be Chief of the Maintenance Division for Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters.

AMARG encompasses 2,600 acres, providing secure storage for 3,100 aircraft, nearly 6,000 engines and more than 340,000 line items of aircraft production special tooling a total value of $34 billion.