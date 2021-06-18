aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Operation Healthy Delta 2021

by Aerotech News

Citizen Airmen from the 162nd Wing are in Missouri and Illinois this week for Operation Healthy Delta 2021, a Defense Department Innovative Readiness Training mission.

Training alongside coalition and community partners, our Airmen are building their deployment readiness while delivering quality healthcare to local community members.

The logistics and planning that went into launching this mission are all part of the multi-service, interagency training to ensure coalition partners are prepared to rapidly deploy and deliver health care in response to crisis, conflicts or disasters.

