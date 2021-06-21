CE Starts Summer Energy Campaign

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona spent almost $9 million on utilities in fiscal year 2020, and much of that can be attributed to electrical usage during the summer months.

In fact, Davis-Monthan spends 60 percent more on electricity during this period more than any other season. It takes a lot of energy to keep cool in Tucson, and this is the time of year when managing energy use can significantly reduce annual energy costs.

Civil Engineering is currently implementing several projects across the base that are expected to help save over $1 million per year, including LED lighting improvements for offices, high bays, and aircraft aprons; automated meter reading and control upgrades to heating and cooling systems across the base. Additionally, Davis-Monthan generates almost 40 percent of its electrical power from on base solar arrays.

Energy resiliency, or the ability to continue critical missions during utility outage, is a top U.S. Air Force goal. To that end, Davis-Monthan has partnered with Tucson Electric Power on a new substation and infrastructure improvement which will serve both the base and the surrounding Tucson community. The $40 million initiative is set to break ground later this summer, and will bring substantial reliability improvements to Davis-Monthan’s electric grid, add an additional independent power source, and provide backup equipment. Plans are also in the works for a second phase, which could include battery storage and a micro grid.

There are also lots of things you can do to help reduce energy consumption, whether at work or at home. Below are several suggestions that can help reduce DM’s $3 million summer cooling bill:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or above

Power down equipment when not in use

Keep doors and windows closed, and use window coverings if available

Purchase high efficiency appliances and lighting

Report energy waste and water leaks to CES Customer Service at 228-3171

You can also find energy-saving tips at the links below:

TEP Summer Energy Tips:

www.tep.com/news/tep-offers-customers-easy-tips-for-keeping-summertime-energy-costs-down/

Office Energy Tips:

www.safie.hq.af.mil/Portals/78/documents/EnergyAction/AF%20Protect%20the%20Power%20Office.pdf

Dorm Energy Tips:

https://www.safie.hq.af.mil/Portals/78/documents/EnergyAction/AF%20Protect%20the%20Power%20dorm.pdf

If you have an energy or water saving project idea, please contact the DMAFB Energy Manager at 520-228-6026 or by email at gary.krivokapich.1@us.af.mil.