DM Airmen win Mckay Trophy

For the third time in four years, Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., have won the Mackay Trophy.

Congratulations to the 2020 Mackay Trophy recipients: Lt. Col. Nordhagen from the 354th Fighter Squadron and Lt. Col. Bier from the 357th Fighter Squadron. Their professional abilities and outstanding aerial accomplishments reflect great credit upon themselves and the United States Air Force.

The Mackay Trophy was first presented by Clarence Mackay in 1912 and was later deeded to the National Aeronautic Association. Administered by the U.S. Air Force and NAA, the trophy is awarded for “the most meritorious flight of the year by an Air Force person, persons, or organization.”

The Mackay Trophy is on permanent display at the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C.