aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Youth Impact Program visits Davis-Monthan

by by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
A 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight technician explains his occupation to members of the Youth Impact Program during their visit to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2021. Davis-Monthan is the first Air Force base to integrate with the Youth Impact Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Members of the Youth Impact Program visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 18, 2021.

The Youth Impact Program is a community outreach program designed to partner with universities and NFL teams across the United States in order to help promote positive development in middle school students.

Youth Impact Program members prepare to watch a security forces demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2021. Davis-Monthan is the first Air Force base to host a Youth Impact Program visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

“There’s all kinds of things going on,” said David Watson, Amphitheater Public Schools teacher. “We are exposing them to the university and also exposing them to the armed forces, which lets them know that there’s more out there than just that little section of town they’re in.”

This is the first time a U.S. Air Force base hosted the Youth Impact Program. By partnering with the University of Arizona, Airmen were able to showcase their occupation and pass on their mentorship skills to the young students.

“I think giving them positive role models both at the athletics center and in the armed forces is huge,” Watson said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of positive change.”

By sending experienced non-commissioned officers to augment the mentorship and training provided by the program staff, the program educated students on the core values that Airmen live by.

“The reason why this program came together was to give athletic kids another avenue,” said Tech. Sgt. Brittany Gudino, 355th Maintenance Group Training Management section chief. “We give them leadership opportunities to learn how to make correct choices, so when they’re out there in the schools they know integrity and accountability.”

Airmen go through basic training and technical training in order to become the best of the best. In visiting Davis-Monthan, these students are able to see what that truly means and hopefully inspire them to want to serve.

The youth of this community will influence and impact future generations in Southern Arizona and across the nation. In order for them to have a positive impact, it is crucial to start them off with good role models. The Youth Impact Program, as well as the Air Force, is making sure they have necessary resources and role models that their community and our nation will need in the future.

Youth Impact Program members and personnel pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2021. The Youth Impact Program’s purpose is to promote positive development in children and young adults. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
Youth Impact Members watch as the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight technicians showcase their capabilities at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2021. The Youth Impact Program’s purpose is to promote positive development in children and young adults. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

More Stories

Maintaining readiness for the high-end...
 By Aerotech News
DM Airmen win Mckay Trophy
 By Aerotech News
Spouse pilots perform fini-flight
 By by Airman William Turnbull
CE Starts Summer Energy Campaign
 By by 355th Civil Engineer Squadron
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit