Air Force

55th ECG elephant walk

U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Calls taxi down the flight line during a show-of-force readiness exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2021. The 55th Electronic Combat Group had seven EC-130H’s taxi to showcase its ability to rapidly generate multi-ship, combat-ready sorties with any of their aircraft, ensuring quick reaction and counter-communication airpower is ready anywhere, anytime.

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call takes off from the flight line during a show-of-force readiness exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 28, 2021. The 55th Electronic Combat Group executed this exercise using its seven EC-130H Compass Calls that taxied, took off and performed simulated combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
