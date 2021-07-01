55th ECG elephant walk

U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Calls taxi down the flight line during a show-of-force readiness exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2021. The 55th Electronic Combat Group had seven EC-130H’s taxi to showcase its ability to rapidly generate multi-ship, combat-ready sorties with any of their aircraft, ensuring quick reaction and counter-communication airpower is ready anywhere, anytime.
