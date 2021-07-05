720th Security Forces Squadron supports additional base access during reserve weekend training

The 720th and 355th Security Forces Squadrons conducted joint Installation Entry Control duty during a recent reserve training weekend for the 943rd Rescue Group and 924th Fighter Group.

The training was a successful Total Force Integrated effort between the Air Force Reserve 720th SFS and 924th Fighter Group, and the active-duty 355th Wing, all assigned to Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.

Most Air Force Reserve members work one weekend a month, called a Unit Training Assembly or UTA. Reservists also conduct a two-week training period annually.

Security Forces members, known as Defenders, performed real-world installation entry control for Davis-Monthan, with more than 200 vehicles entering the South Wilmot gate over the weekend. This training prepares reserve Defenders to integrate quickly into a new base when activated.

924th Maintenance Squadron reservists also augmented the gate, proving their skills as Multi-Capable Airmen, a concept to broaden the combat capability of Air Force members, spearheaded by Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown.

ìIt was a win-win situation for our squadron,î said 720th SFS Commander Lt. Col. Romeo. ìOur Defenders got valuable experience and it facilitated entry for our reservists. Enhancing the mission by working with the Active Duty Air Force is what the Air Force Reserve is here to do, what a great and successful weekend.î

The 720th Security Forces Squadron is a geographically separated unit under the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla.