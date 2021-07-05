aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Having a ruff day!

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photographs)

During a recent immersion for the Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., honorary commanders, the 355th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog teams performed a showcase event.

More Stories

720th Security Forces Squadron supports...
 By by Andre Trinidad
Air Force tests child care...
 By by Shannon Carabajal
Stay safe this 4th of...
 By by Lisa Gonzales
2020 Davis-Monthan Annual Water Quality...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit