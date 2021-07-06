aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

162nd Wing kicks off Independence Day celebration

by Aerotech News

Team 162 kicked off Independence Day Weekend with chili dogs and ice cream, hosted by Family Readiness.

More Stories

720th Security Forces Squadron supports...
 By by Andre Trinidad
Having a ruff day!
 By Aerotech News
Air Force tests child care...
 By by Shannon Carabajal
Stay safe this 4th of...
 By by Lisa Gonzales
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit