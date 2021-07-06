162nd Wing kicks off Independence Day celebration

Team 162 kicked off Independence Day Weekend with chili dogs and ice cream, hosted by Family Readiness.
Team 162 kicked off Independence Day Weekend with chili dogs and ice cream, hosted by Family Readiness.
Published the first Friday of each month, Desert Lightning News is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Davis-Monthan AFB, including all on-base offices and high traffic locations throughout Tucson
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.