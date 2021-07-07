Davis-Monthan AFB activates the 355th Munitions Squadron

The 355th Munitions Squadron was activated at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 1, 2021.

Maj. Jonathan Tolman assumed command of the 355th MUNS during the squadron activation ceremony.

“The munitions squadron’s mission is to enable the 355th Wing’s mission by providing superior command and control; administration and management of training, resources, and programs; and the control, accountability, storage, receipt, shipment, inspection, maintenance, assembly, flight line delivery, armament systems and limited disposition of munitions and associated components,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Kelley, 355th MUNS Munitions Operations section chief.

This activation will allow munitions, armament and other support Airmen to be further enabled to best execute the missions they are tasked with.

“With the 355th MUNS having our own mission, we can be laser focused on our primary duty of maintaining the highest state of wartime readiness,” Kelley said. “The activation will streamline our efforts to support the 355th Wing and other mission partners in providing improved support to agile combat employment concepts. The activation and advancement of the munitions flight to a squadron underscores the criticality of the munitions supply in a near-peer fight.”

By activating the 355th MUNS, the 355th Wing is continuing to build an unprecedented level of high-end readiness by further empowering Airmen to train and perfect their crafts to enable the rescue, attack and other missions they support.