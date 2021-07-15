aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
755th OSS instructs the future of the Air, Space Forces

by by 2nd Lt. Alvin Nelson
U.S. Air Force Maj. William Kelley, 55th Electronic Combat Group intelligence officer, presents a certificate to Spc. 4 Alexander Singleton, 55th ECG EC-130H Compass Call intelligence analyst, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2021. Singleton was one of the first participants to go through Air Combat Command's Intelligence Non-Kinetic Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alvin Nelson)

The 755th Operations Support Squadron hosted Air Combat Command’s Intelligence Non-Kinetic Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14-18, 2021.

The innovative course provides a core concept baseline for information warfare, which familiarizes intelligence analysts with non-kinetic touchpoints for potential integration throughout ACC and the intelligence community.

“Previously, there was no established deep dive into non-kinetics and all that the domain entails both from a planning and targeting perspective,” said 1st Lt. Heather Strenke, 41st Electronic Squadron intelligence officer. “The Non-Kinetic Course really has helped build an umbrella to help understand how different unit-level missions support the 16th Air Force mission to integrate multi-source intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber warfare, electronic warfare and information.”

Experienced subject matter experts from the 55th Electronic Combat Group helped develop the course materials from the ground up. The first iteration of the course was held in March, and now, the course is expanding its reach.

“The biggest change that has been implemented is opening up the doors so the larger intelligence community can travel here to learn more about non-kinetics,” Strenke said.

One of Davis-Monthan’s few Guardians, Spec. 4 Alexander Singleton, 55th ECG U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call intelligence analyst, graduated from the inaugural course in March, gaining skills that will help him in his career.

“This course is definitely going to give me a step up because I already have a basic understanding of non-kinetics, which is what the Space Force is doing,” Singleton said. “This will allow me to teach these tactics to analysts at other stations, so that they can better guide what they’re looking into and have a better understanding of the overall mission.”

As the Air Force and Space Force develop the future of electronic warfare, this course provides the intelligence community with a strong foundation to build on.

“The next-generation’s fight will involve non-kinetic means more than they are employed today,” said Tech. Sgt. Alexander Tonic, 55th ECG Intelligence Flight chief. “Our adversaries are evolving and learning to utilize this capability, why shouldn’t we?”

The 755th OSS is making strides in following Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown’s action order to accelerate change by innovating their approach to non-kinetic warfare, ensuring the Air Force’s readiness for tomorrow’s fight.

