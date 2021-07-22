aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show announced

by Aerotech News
A pilot assigned to the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 10, 2020. Thunderbolt IIs are the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Nov. 6-7, 2021.

The free event will also include the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force “Desert Lightning” Combat Search and Rescue Demo and warbirds dating as far back as World War II.

The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is held once every two years and was previously scheduled for April 24-25, 2021, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The air show will display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents and provide the community an opportunity to interact with the Airmen responsible for executing Davis-Monthan’s rescue and attack missions, supporting six combatant commanders around the globe every day.

More information about performers and static displays are available at www.ThunderAndLightningOverArizona.com. All performers and aircraft are subject to change without notice.

