Air Force

15th Air Force command chief visits Davis-Monthan’s Dynamic Team

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, 15th Air Force command chief, coins Tech. Sgt. Joshua Vander-Heyden, 355th Operations Support Squadron assistant chief air traffic controller, during a visit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2021. Hedden was briefed on how the 355th Wing is getting after readiness, resilience and relationships.

Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, 15th Air Force command chief, receives a brief on the 355th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program during a visit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2021. Hedden was briefed on AFREP’s responsibility and impact, which includes repairing damaged equipment to save the Air Force millions of dollars per year. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, 15th Air Force command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Gregory Jackson, 79th Rescue Squadron instructor loadmaster, during a visit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2021. Hedden was briefed on how the 355th Wing is getting after readiness, resilience and relationships. Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, 15th Air Force command chief, receives a brief from air traffic control Airmen during a visit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2021. Hedden was briefed on their role in supporting the 355th Wing’s rescue and attack missions.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, 15th Air Force command chief, receives a brief from Lt. Col. Ryan Pearce, 48th Rescue Squadron commander, during a visit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2021. Hedden was briefed on the 48th RQS’s human performance teams that keep pararescuemen fit-to-fight. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

