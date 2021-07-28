Tucson-based 162nd Wing win National Guard golf trophy

The 162d Wing came home with the coveted Air National Guard Traveling Trophy from the 56th Annual Air National Guard Western Golf Tournament!

The tournament was held at the Revere Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev., June 22-24, 2021.

The tournament is sponsored by the Air National Guard Golf Committee. It is organized and run by the ANG Western Golf Tournament Committee with members from the from the 142nd Fighter Wing, Portland, Ore., the 173rd Fighter Wing Klamath Falls, Ore., the 162nd Wing, Tucson, Ariz., and the 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo. The tournament is open to all members of the Air National Guard, retirees, spouses, dependents and supporters of the Air National Guard.

The Traveling Trophy is awarded to the six-person team with the most points. Top three finishers in each handicapped flight (gross and net) earn points for their team.