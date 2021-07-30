Hometown Heroes

Man-Overboard Drill Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18)

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Command Senior Chief Donald Alvarado, from Tucson, Ariz., points at the manikin in the water during a man-overboard drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 12. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.