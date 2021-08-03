aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Davis-Monthan teams up with the Tohono O’odham Nation

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alex M. Miller)

Members of the Tohono O’odham Nation load 55-gallon drums into a truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2021. The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron collaborated with the local Tohono O’odham Nation to repurpose over 50 unused drums into water troughs for their livestock during this year’s severe drought.

Fifty-five-gallon drums sit in a truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2021. Over 50 unused drums are being repurposed to create water troughs for the Tohono O’odham Nation’s livestock during this year’s severe drought through a partnership with Davis-Monthan. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alex M. Miller)
Civil servants from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron and members from the Tohono O’odham Nation pose for a picture after loading 55-gallon drums at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2021. Over 50 unused drums are being repurposed to create water troughs for the Tohono O’odham Nation’s livestock during this year’s severe drought through a partnership with Davis-Monthan. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alex M. Miller)

