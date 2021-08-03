Davis-Monthan teams up with the Tohono O’odham Nation
by Aerotech News •
Members of the Tohono O’odham Nation load 55-gallon drums into a truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2021. The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron collaborated with the local Tohono O’odham Nation to repurpose over 50 unused drums into water troughs for their livestock during this year’s severe drought.
