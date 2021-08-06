aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

National Guard families take part in Strong Bonds Family event

by Aerotech News

Twenty 162d Wing families gathered at Tucson, Ariz., resort the weekend of July 31/Aug. 1 for a Strong Bonds Family Event.

Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program that assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Air National Guard Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Airmen and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.

Strong Bonds is conducted in an offsite retreat format in order to maximize the training effect. The retreat or “get away” provides a fun, safe, and secure environment in which to address the impact of relocations, deployments, and military lifestyle stressors.

