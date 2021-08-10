Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – August 2021

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 2021

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! An impressive show-of-force readiness exercise was on display recently at D-M, with the execution of an elephant walk, which is where aircraft taxi in mass formation. The exercise in late June featured all seven non-deployed EC-130H Compass Calls. “This Elephant Walk was a chance for all Airmen involved to show the capabilities of the ECG during a mass demonstration,” said Capt. Justin Knott, 55th ECG exercise mission commander. “We want all those involved in this event to recognize how their specific job fits into the greater Compass Call picture and garner a greater appreciation for those that work toward this mission with us.” We have more details of this event, along with much more news for you, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kybt/

Here are some more highlights from our August issue:

Two Air Force Reservists earn top annual honors: page 3

Tactical ball cap adds layer of protection on the flightline: page 4

Air Force puts future basing plans for Davis-Monthan AFB, Nellis AFB on hold, pending NDAA outcome: page 5

Photo Feature: 15th Air Force Command Chief visits D-M’s dynamic team: pages 6 & 7

355th Munitions Squadron activated at D-M: page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 6th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews