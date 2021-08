The Outdoor Pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has new hours through the end of the season — Sept. 6.

Hours of operation are:

Fridays: 1:30-6 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The pool, located at 6090 Quijota Blvd., is open to DOD ID card holders and guests.

Cost is $4 per person, aged 12 and up; $2 per person, age 3-11; and free for children under 2.

For more information, call 520-228-3759.