Hometown Heroes

Promotion ceremony aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18)

APRA HARBOR, Guam — Master Chief Engineman Tramaine Londo, right, from Ontario, Calif., receives a master chief hat from Command Senior Chief Donald Alvarado, from Tucson, Ariz., during a promotion ceremony aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 28. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

USS Jackson (LCS 6) Sailor stands watch on the bridge

PACIFIC OCEAN — Lt. j.g. Philip Wetherbee, from Tucson, Ariz., stands watch on the bridge aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Jackson is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

Marine Corps shooting team coaches the future

U.S. Marine Sgt. Laura Simmons from Tucson, Ariz., right, a member of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Reserve Shooting Team, coaches a junior shooter with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) during the USMC Shooting Teamís Junior Clinic at Camp Perry, Ohio, July 31, 2021. The purpose of the clinic was for the USMC Shooting Team to teach junior shooters with the CMP the fundamentals and safety procedures of competitive shooting.