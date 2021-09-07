Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 2021

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. September 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! That’s a pretty eye-catching photo there on our front page! Four A-10 Thunderbolts from D-M’s 354th Fighter Squadron and the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing landed on a Michigan state highway as part of Northern Strike 21. (Imagine seeing THAT coming at you in your rear-view mirror!) The A-10’s ability to land on a variety of surfaces — like highways and unimproved landing strips — allows the Air Force to project combat airpower into austere environments. Great story – and we have it, and much more news, prepared for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from our September issue:

Local Reserve Citizen Airman receives national recognition as ‘Outstanding Airman of the Year’: page 2

Commissary Click2Go shopping now available at D-M: page 3

Leaders briefed on new Air Force religious accommodation instruction: page 4

Photo Feature: 355th SFS beta tests new qualification course at D-M: pages 6 & 7

Close-air support community remembers A-10 pioneer, Pierre Sprey: page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September 3rd.