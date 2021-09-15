University of Arizona honors DM Airman with Welcome Home Hero recognition

At their football game on Sept. 11, 2021, the University of Arizona recognized Senior Airman Jacob Foster for his exemplary efforts to execute crucial and humanitarian missions.

Foster supported multiple operations on a deployment to Southwest Asia, including Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, and Resolute Support. In addition to supporting the mission in Southwest Asia, Foster assisted in providing vital disaster relief following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be selected out of the over 11,000 Airmen we currently have at Davis-Monthan,” said Foster, 612th Air Operations Center senior duty technician.

The annual DM 50 and University of Arizona football game and tailgate provided the opportunity for Foster and other military members to connect with the Tucson community.

“The DM 50 members get to learn about what our Airmen do and how they support Davis-Monthan and the 355th Wing’s mission,” said Heike Smith, 355th Wing Protocol Office chief. “Our Airmen also get to see how much the Tucson community supports Davis-Monthan.”

DM 50 is a civic leader organization that supports our Airmen. They host this event along with the University of Arizona, so Airmen can enjoy some of what Tucson has to offer.

Foster was recognized during the second quarter of the game along with 355th Wing leadership and Davis-Monthan’s Youth Impact members.

Foster is an example of how Davis-Monthan is preparing its Airmen for the high-end fight, and the 15-year event partnership Davis-Monthan has kept with the University of Arizona and DM 50 civic leader organization.