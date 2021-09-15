aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

University of Arizona honors DM Airman with Welcome Home Hero recognition

by by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Youth Impact Program pose for a photo at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).

At their football game on Sept. 11, 2021, the University of Arizona recognized Senior Airman Jacob Foster for his exemplary efforts to execute crucial and humanitarian missions.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Foster and his wife pose for a photo after being recognized at the University of Arizona game at Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 11, 2021. Foster was recognized for his efforts in Southwest Asia helping with various operations and being involved in a humanitarian mission in Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).

Foster supported multiple operations on a deployment to Southwest Asia, including Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, and Resolute Support. In addition to supporting the mission in Southwest Asia, Foster assisted in providing vital disaster relief following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be selected out of the over 11,000 Airmen we currently have at Davis-Monthan,” said Foster, 612th Air Operations Center senior duty technician.

The annual DM 50 and University of Arizona football game and tailgate provided the opportunity for Foster and other military members to connect with the Tucson community.

“The DM 50 members get to learn about what our Airmen do and how they support Davis-Monthan and the 355th Wing’s mission,” said Heike Smith, 355th Wing Protocol Office chief. “Our Airmen also get to see how much the Tucson community supports Davis-Monthan.”

DM 50 is a civic leader organization that supports our Airmen. They host this event along with the University of Arizona, so Airmen can enjoy some of what Tucson has to offer.

Foster was recognized during the second quarter of the game along with 355th Wing leadership and Davis-Monthan’s Youth Impact members.

Foster is an example of how Davis-Monthan is preparing its Airmen for the high-end fight, and the 15-year event partnership Davis-Monthan has kept with the University of Arizona and DM 50 civic leader organization.

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, the 355th Wing’s Command Chief, speaks with University of Arizona personnel in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Honor Guard presents the colors at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 11, 2021. The significance of the 9/11 attacks is not lost after 20 years as Arizona remembers those who were lost on that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).
Volunteers from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and members of the DM 50 set up a tailgate party at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 11, 2021. The DM 50 is a civic leader organization that supports Davis-Monthan’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).
U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing Commander, watches fireworks at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).
