Hometown Heroes

Navy photograph by PO2 Adam Butler

Award ceremony aboard USS Charleston

APRA HARBOR, Guam— Chief Mineman Daniel Chaboya, right, from Tucson, Ariz., receives the Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist (EAWS) pin from Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Reyanil Arroyo, from Orlando, Fla., during an award ceremony aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), Aug. 31, 2021. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Navy photograph by Seaman Elisha Smith

USS O’Kane conducts weapons training

ARABIAN SEA— Sonar Technician (Surface) James Davis, left, a native of Tucson, Ariz., leads a weapon’s familiarization training aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 9. O’Kane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.