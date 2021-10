Video Link: https://cdn.dvidshub.net/media/video/2109/DOD_108598821/DOD_108598821-1024×576-1769k.mp4

The 354th Fighter Squadron Bulldogs from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., participated in Rally in the Rockies 2021, an Agile Combat Employment focused exercise, put on by the 22nd Air Force at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Sept. 13-17, 2021.