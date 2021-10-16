DM Airmen complete Tier 1 of their MCA training

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., recently completed Tier 1 the of multi-capable Airmen training Course.

The training which was completed on Sept. 17, 2021, taught the Airmen to perform tasks directly related to surviving, communicating, and sustaining a small forward operating base or a main operating base in a peer or near-peer threat type of environment.

“In a future battle space, every Airman must be trained and ready to respond to any hostile situation,” said Master Sgt. Stephen Baker, 355th Security Forces Squadron chief of weapons and tactics. “With the introduction of the Agile Combat Employment construct, the Dynamic Wing relies heavily on an Airman’s integration with their Air Force Specialty Code skill set along with a selected specialty to enable a fast paced highly adaptive mission generation platform.”

Airmen participating in this event learned a multitude of different skills from the various agencies across Davis-Monthan including how to identify improvised explosive devices with the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen, prepare cargo with the Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron and administer lifesaving Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Airmen from the 355th Medical Group.

“During the last five days, they’ve learned how to survive and operate,” said Kevin Johnson, 355th SFS trainer. “They’ve learned about field tactics, individual and team movements and emergency medical care, as well as how to work better as a team at the flight, squadron and fire team level.”

Davis-Monthan AFB is currently leading all Air Combat Command installations with more than 400 trained Tier 1 multi-capable Airmen.

“Without the support of the wing and group leadership, the program would not be as successful as it has become,” Baker said. “We couldn’t have done this without all the instructors and coordinators throughout the wing for enabling our rescue and attack mission.”

The Dynamic Wing continues pressing forward and accelerating change in order to prepare, to deter and defeat any near-peer adversary that may arise. This is possible through the effort to continue developing ACE, dynamic forward adaptive basing and most importantly, the multi-capable Airmen.