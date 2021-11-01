aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
AATC welcomes new commander during ceremony at Morris ANGB

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center welcomed a new commander during an outdoor ceremony at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021.

Col. Jason R. Halvorsen took command from Col. Jeremiah S. Tucker. Director, Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh officiated the ceremony.

AATC is a unit of the Air National Guard, and is a tenant unit hosted by the 162d Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard. The unit conducts operational test on behalf of each United States Air Force Major Command.

“A change of command is really about hope. Hope that the last commander did all the hard stuff,” Loh said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Tucker will head to the national capital region. Halvorsen most recently hailed as the Chief of the Operational Requirements Division, Plans and Requirements directorate at the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Andrews, Md.

