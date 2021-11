U.S. Air Force aircraft are showcased to a crowd of over 200,000 during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Airshow and Open House at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 24, 2019. During the Airshow and Open House, the local community got a chance to exhibit the readiness and lethality the U.S. Air Force has to offer. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Giovanni Sims)